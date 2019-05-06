U.S. refiners tap Iraq, Brazil, West Africa for scarce crude supplies - Reuters

U.S. refiners have turned to lesser-used oil suppliers including Iraq, Nigeria, Brazil and Angola because of U.S. sanctions that restricted some typical providers of widely-used grades, Reuters reports.

May imports from those countries are expected to come in at 1.23M bbl/day, more than double April's total, reflecting reduced supply from Venezuela and Iran due to U.S. sanctions, and declining OPEC output that has cut availability of heavy and medium sour grades; U.S. refiners also are finishing spring maintenance and gearing up for vacation-season gasoline demand.

Four tankers reportedly will deliver a combined 95K bbl/day of crude from Iraq, Nigeria and Brazil to Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Pascagoula, Miss., refinery, the most from those three countries in more than a year.

Three tankers chartered by Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will arrive this month in Louisiana, Texas and California with 187K bbl/day of Iraq’s Basrah Light, according to the report.

VLO and CVX were the top U.S. buyers of Venezuelan crude last year, behind Citgo Petroleum, with respective imports of 166K bbl/day and 83K bbl/day.