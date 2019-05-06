Osmotica up 47% after hours on positive RVL data

Thinly traded micro cap Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is up 47% after hours on increased volume in reaction to successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 202, evaluating once-daily eye drop RVL (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) in patients with blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid).

Patients receiving RVL experienced a statistically significant improvement in visual field compared to placebo.

The results were consistent with an earlier Phase 3, Study 201.

In a long-term safety study, the rates of adverse events in the RVL arm and placebo arm were 31.8% and 29.9%, respectively. Two participants experienced serious adverse events but neither was considered treatment-related.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application next quarter.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, May 7, at 12 noon ET to discuss the results.