Catalyst Pharma -42% after FDA OKs Firdapse competitor

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) -42.7% after-hours following the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a competitor to its Firdapse drug that helps patients who suffer from Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, for which CPRX charges a list price of $375K.

The FDA approved a version of the drug offered by privately-held Jacobus Pharmaceutical intended for marketing for pediatric use, while Firdapse is recommended only for use in adults; by approving the drug for children, the agency is making it possible for physicians to prescribe the Jacobus drug for any patient, regardless of age.

CPRX shares had hit a 52-week high during today's regular trading session.