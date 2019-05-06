Mobile Mini President/COO Williams to become new CEO

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) names current President and COO Kelly Williams as its new CEO, effective Oct. 1, succeeding Erik Olsson, who will become the company’s non-executive Chairman; Mike Watts, the current non-executive Chairman, will become the board's lead independent director.

Williams joined MINI in 2013 and became President and COO last October; he has more than 25 years of experience in the equipment and car rental industries.

Olsson has been MINI's President and CEO since 2013 after serving as President and CEO of RSC Holdings from 2006 until the company was acquired by United Rentals.