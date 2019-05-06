EOG upped at Susquehanna on production growth, free cash flow outlook

EOG Resources (EOG +0.4% ) is upgraded to Positive from Neutral with a $115 price target, raised from $107, at Susquehanna, after a strong Q1 operational performance.

Given the Q1 strength, Susquehanna's Biju Perincheril thinks EOG could achieve oil growth close to the higher end of its 14%-16% guidance range and may project 15% growth in 2020.

With anticipated strong production growth, EOG could generate $1.7B-$1.8B in free cash flow in 2019 and 2020, possibly topping $2B in 2021, the analyst says.

EOG's yield still is only ~1.3% even after a big dividend raise, and Perincheril expects the company to initiate a share buyback program once the next tranche of debt retirement is completed.