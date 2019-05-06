Parsley Energy upgraded at Evercore as Q1 a turning point for execution

Parsley Energy (PE +1.8% ) is upgraded to Outperform from In Line with a $27 price target, raised from $24, at Evercore ISI, which says it has greater confidence in the company's outlook after solid Q1 results.

With 12 rigs operational across 192K net acres, PE enjoys scale among the smaller pure plays, says Evercore's Stephen Richardson.

PE has been focusing on "rationalizing operations and working towards a more balanced funding outlook," and it adopted a more balanced operational approach in Q1, results Richardson says showed consistency.

Richardson does not foresee PE achieving massive capital efficiency improvements or a sudden pivot in its growth trajectory but does expect a steady improvement in execution.