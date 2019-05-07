Veterinary clinic push from Walmart

With spending on pets in the U.S. estimated to exceed $75.3B this year, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) aims to have 100 veterinary clinics open in its stores within the next 12 months, growing from the 21 it has today.

The retailer is also for the first time launching an online pet pharmacy, WalmartPetRX.com, rivaling Chewy.com.

Walmart has seen a roughly 60% increase in the number of dog- and cat-related health-care items sold on its website over the past year, according to a company spokeswoman.