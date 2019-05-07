Apple buys a company every few weeks

While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) often refrains from announcing deals with smaller firms, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the tech giant buys a company every two to three weeks on average.

In fact, in roughly the last six months alone, the iPhone maker bought approximately 20 to 25 businesses, "primarily looking for talent and intellectual property."

The aggressive acquisition style highlights Apple's massive purchasing power with $225.4B in cash on hand, making it one of the most cash-rich companies in the world.