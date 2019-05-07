Rio buys Caterpillar autonomous mining truck fleet

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has agreed to buy a fleet of autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) for its new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia.

The machinery will be integrated into what Rio calls its first intelligent mine to improve productivity across the company's entire iron ore network.

Caterpillar will supply a fleet of 20 autonomous 793F trucks as well as four autonomous blast drills for the mine, which Rio is developing for $2.6B with first production expected to start by the end of 2021.