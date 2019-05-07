Microsoft unveils software tools to secure elections

In an effort to make elections more secure and transparent, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is releasing an open-source software development kit called ElectionGuard that will use encryption techniques to let voters know when their vote is counted.

It will also allow election officials and third parties to verify election results to make sure there was no interference with the results.

Microsoft is partnering with a number of voting machine vendors, including the largest manufacturer in the country, Election Systems & Software, but it's unclear how extensively the industry will use the new software in its offerings.