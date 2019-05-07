Can May-Corbyn do a Brexit deal?

Talks between the government and opposition Labour Party are set for a crunch meeting today and the stakes couldn't be higher.

May's Brexit offer takes the shape of a customs union-style arrangement lasting until 2022, the time of the U.K.'s next scheduled general election. Labour could then offer the electorate a full customs union while a future Tory administration could pursue a looser relationship that lets Britain strike trade deals with other countries.

Failure to agree would boost the chances of another referendum or even an emergency general election.

