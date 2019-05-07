Possible outcomes to U.S.-China talks?

A new escalation of retaliatory tariffs would weigh on the global economy, with an attempt at a new deal likely not occurring until later in 2019, or even in 2020.

The two sides could reach a deal by this weekend, with President Trump's tweets needed to show China hawks that he was being tough to avoid a political backlash at home.

Even if a deal isn't reach by the end of this week, it may not trigger a full-blown return to confrontation, with Chinese officials possibly making some overtures to the U.S. side.