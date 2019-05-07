Wall Street recovers, losses still ahead

U.S. markets on Monday recovered most of their lost ground after a steep initial plunge, as stocks stabilized amid hopes that a trade agreement could get back on track.

China has confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. on May 9-10 ahead of a Friday deadline President Trump has set for an increase in tariffs, after Washington accused Beijing of "reneging" on its trade promises.

Dow futures are down 91 points , with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pointing to opening losses of 0.4% , while fears appeared to be waning in Europe and Asia, where stocks were trading mixed.

