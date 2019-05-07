Gartner beats estimates in Q1, reaffirms FY2019 outlook

Gartner (NYSE:IT) reports Q1 revenue rose 4% Y/Y to $970M, if the impact of the foreign exchange is backed out.

Segment revenue: Research: $825M (+8%); Consulting: $93M (+12%); Conferences: $52M (+13%).

Global Technology Sales Contract Value was up 14% to $2.5B & Global Business Sales Contract Value flat at $0.6B.

Adjusted EBITDA down 2% to $142M.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: $4.22 to $4.32B; Adjusted EBITDA $720 to $765M; Net income $238 to $272M; GAAP EPS: $2.65 to $3.03; Adjusted EPS of $3.82 to $4.19; Operating cash flow: $542 to $582M & FCF $455 to $485M.

