Solvay Q1 profit is up, however cuts EBITDA guidance.

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) says that Q1 results were in line with expectations, as macro-economic conditions weighed on automotive, electronics and oil & gas markets, while others, including aerospace, experienced strong growth.

Net profit more than doubled to €228M, compared with €107M last year. Sales increased to €2.57B from €2.49B.

Free cash flow of negative €91M vs. €100M last year was due to working capital phasing as well as higher inventories given the weaker market conditions.

The company said that amid worsened economic context since February, it now expects its underlying EBITDA for 2019 to be flat to modestly down, while free cash flow to be ~€490M.

