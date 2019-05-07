Attendance jump helps SeaWorld top consensus marks

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports attendance rose 3.6% to 3.3M guests in Q1.

The company thinks attendance was up due to improved marketing and communication initiatives, new pricing strategies and the positive reception of its new rides and compelling attractions and events.

Total revenue per capita was down 2.0% to $66.04 on a 4.3% drop in admissions per capita and 1.5% gain in in-park per capita spending.

Adjusted EBITDA churned up during the quarter was $16.4M vs. $2.3M a year ago.

Shares of SeaWorld are flat in premarket trading.

