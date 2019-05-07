Mallinckrodt +9% on Q1 beat and raised guidance

Mallinckrodt (MNK) Q1 results: Revenues: $790.6M (+4.7%); Specialty Brands: $547.3M (-0.2%); Specialty Generics and Amitiza: $243.3M (+17.6%).

Specialty Brands: Acthar Gel: $223.9M (-8.2%); Inomax: $151.1M (+8.1%); Ofirmev: $95.6M (+16.6%); Therakos: $61.8M (+7.7%); BioVectra: $12.4M (+18.1%); Other: $2.5M (-83.2%).

Net Income: $155.2M; EPS: $1.83; Non-GAAP Net Income: $164.4M (+17.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.94 (+19.8%); CF Ops: $164.5M.

2019 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $8.30 - 8.60 from $8.10 - 8.40; Sales growth for Specialty Brands segment: Increase 1% to 4% (unch); Sales growth for Specialty Generics and Amitiza segment: Increase 2% to 5% from 1% to 4%.

Shares are up 9% premarket.

Previously: Mallinckrodt beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (May 7)