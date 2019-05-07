Dean Foods missed Q1 estimates

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) reports sales declined 9% in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 370 bps to 18.9%.

Adjusted SDG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 20.7%.

Chief Executive Officer Ralph Scozzafava said, "The first quarter was a productive period setting the stage for the sequential improvement in our performance that we expect to achieve throughout 2019. Adjusted operating loss is on-track with our internal full year plan and marked an improvement from the fourth quarter of 2018 but was significantly down compared with the year-ago period. Our results improved in each month of the first quarter and we are encouraged by the underlying trends that we are seeing in operations. While we continue to overlap certain customer volume that exited our system last year, we believe we have passed the inflection point as the transformative actions implemented over the past 12 months through our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan are taking hold."

FY2019 Guidance: Free cash flow: positive; Capex: $95M to $115M.

DF -0.60% premarket.

