Anheuser-Busch InBev -2% after earnings shortfall

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) reports total volume was up 1.3% in Q1, with own beer volume 1.0% higher and non-beer volume up 4.9%.

Revenue rose 5.9% during the quarter and EBITDA growth of 8.2% was recorded.

The beer company saw double digit volume growth in Brazil and market share gains in the U.S. Strong volume growth was also seen in Nigeria, Europe, Peru and Colombia.

A-B says its commitment to reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 4X by the end of 2020 is not dependent on the listing of the Asia Pacific business on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shares of BUD are down 2.12% premarket to $85.91.

