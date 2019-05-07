EC OKs Pfizer's Lorviqua for certain lung cancer patients

The European Commission has conditionally approved Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) LORVIQUA (lorlatinib) for the the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed after alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy, or crizotinib and at least one other ALK TKI.

Conditional approval means that the product was approved based on less data because of the significant medical need, but post-marketing studies will be required for full approval.

The product is branded as LORBRENA in the U.S., Canada and Japan.

Shares are off a fraction premarket.