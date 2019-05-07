Crocs exceeded all guidance metrics in Q1

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reports revenue growth of 9% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Store closures and business model changes reduced revenues by ~$6M.

E-commerce revenue increased 16.5%, wholesale revenue up 5.2%, and retail revenue fell 3.5%.

Retail comparable store sales rose 8.7%.

Direct to consumer comparable store sales climbed 12.2%.

Gross margin rate down 290 bps to 46.5%.

SG&A expense rate improved 470 bps to 35.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate leveraged 170 bps to 11.7%.

Store count was 372 for the quarter.

The company repurchased ~2.1M common shares for $53.5M, at an average price of $25.07 per share during the quarter.

The Board of Directors recently approved an increase of $500M to the existing $500M share repurchase program.

Q2 Guidance: Revenues: $350M to $360M; Gross margin rate: ~51%; SG&A expense rate: ~40%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: +5% to +7%; Gross margin rate: ~49.5%; SG&A expense rate: ~41%; Operating margin rate: ~8.5%; Capex: ~$65M.

CROX +0.21% premarket.

