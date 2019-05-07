Cinemark rides out soft quarter for film releases

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) reports attendance was 62.3M patrons in Q1, average ticket price was $6.35 and concession revenues per patron increased 5.5% to $4.03. Admissions revenue was down 12% in the U.S. during the quarter and concessions revenue fell 2.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $152M vs. $193M a year ago.

The company’s aggregate screen count at the end of the quarter 6,051 and the company had commitments to open eleven new theatres and 104 screens during the remainder of 2019 and thirteen new theatres and 126 screens subsequent to 2019.

"While, as anticipated, industry box office declined in the first quarter based on film release timing, we are extremely optimistic about the potential for another record year considering the strength of content to come," says Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

Shares of Cinemark are inactive in the premarket session after rising 18.3% YTD.

