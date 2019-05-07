Brazil court-ordered iron ore mine halt pushes Fortescue, Rio, BHP higher

Shares of the major Australian miners are on the rise after a Brazilian court ordered Vale (NYSE:VALE) to halt operations at its Brucutu mine, raising expectations of a further supply crunch in the iron ore market: OTCQX:FSUMF +6.5% , RIO +2% , BHP +1.5% .

Vale said late yesterday that the Minas Gerais Court of Justice had reversed a lower court decision to allow the Brucutu mine complex to reopen.

Vale maintains its mine waste dams and other structures on the site have valid and current stability certifications.

The company also said it expects its 2019 sales of iron ore and pellets to come in at the low to middle of its previous guidance of 307M-332M metric tons.