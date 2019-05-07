Emerson dips 1.6% on lowered guidance range

Earnings per share increased 11% to $0.84, up from $0.76 in the quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +9%; Commercial & Residential Solutions +5%.

Trailing three-month underlying orders growth remained in the 5%-10% range in the first two months of the quarter but moderated to 4% in March as North America upstream oil and gas customers paused to assess full-year investment plans in light of oil price volatility.

Outlook for 2019: The high end of earnings per share range has been reduced $0.05 to $3.60 to $3.70, reflecting lowered sales expectations, somewhat offset by improvement in the estimated full-year tax rate.

EMR -1.6% premarket

FQ2 results