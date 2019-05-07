BorgWarner enters battery pack JV

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) inks a deal to form a joint venture with Romeo Power Technology to help build out its electrification portfolio by adding battery packs.

The battery modules and packs are expected to include intelligent battery management systems with proprietary algorithms for enhanced performance and cycle life, as well as proprietary thermal engineering for active and passive cooling. The company says the addition of battery packs will energize its existing product portfolio for hybrid and electric vehicles that includes electric motors, power electronics, high-voltage battery heaters, eAxle iDMs, onboard battery chargers and much more.

This new joint venture will be split 60-40 with BorgWarner obtaining the larger share.

"This joint venture will not only complement our strong existing propulsion portfolio, but we expect it to fill a gap in the marketplace between battery cell manufacturers and hybrid and electric vehicle customers," says BorgWarner GM Joel Wiegert.

