Merck's Belsomra successful in late-stage study in Alzheimer's insomnia

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating BELSOMRA (suvorexant) for the treatment of insomnia in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia. The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

The study met the primary endpoint of improved mean total sleep time compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints were also met.

Orally administered suvorexant is an orexin receptor antagonist. Orexin is a neurotransmitter in the brain that helps keep someone awake.

The FDA approved the med in August 2014 for insomnia.