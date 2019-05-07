Easterly Government Q1 CAD rises 52%

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Q1 FFO of $22.0M, or 31 cents per share, increased from $16.4M, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats the average analyst estimate by 1 cent.

Q1 revenue of $50.6M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $49.7M, increased 41% from $36.0M in the year ago quarter.

Q1 cash available for distribution rose 52% to $18.5M from $12.2M in the year-ago period.

Q1 EBITDA of $30.1M vs. $22.0M a year ago.

Maintained portfolio occupancy at 100%.

Reiterates outlook for 2019 FFO per share of $1.16-$1.20.

