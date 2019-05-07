New Roku bull sees 5x growth

Stephens starts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Overweight with an $84 price target.

Analyst Kyle Evans says Roku should benefit from being "at the nexus between smart TVs and an increasingly complicated streaming video landscape."

Evans thinks Roku "could appreciate 3x-5x over the next 3-5 years as consumers continue shifting to smart TVs and content providers (Disney+, Netflix, etc.) compete" for subscribers.

The analyst expects the stock to remain volatile but would use any weakness as a time to buy.