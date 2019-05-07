Del Frisco's reiterates FY2019 guidance

Del Frisco's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) reports total comparable restaurant sales rose 1.3% in Q1.

Comp -0.4% at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, +6.7% at bartaco, +0.2% at Del Friscos Grille and +3.7% at Barcelona.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House revenue expanded 13.7% to $49.98M.

Del Frisco's Grille revenues grew 10% to $32.33M.

Restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 70 bps to 18.9%, primarily due to inefficiencies from new restaurant openings.

G&A expense rate up 300 bps to 13.6%.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable restaurant sales: 0% to +1.5%; Restaurant-level EBITDA margin: 20% to 22%; G&A: ~$53M to $55M; Net capex: $25M to $35M; Adjusted EBITDA: $58M to $66M.

