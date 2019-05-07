Boeing cut at Barclays amid 737 Max risk

Boeing (NYSE:BA) dips 1.2% premarket after Barclays downgraded the stock to Equalweight from Overweight, with a PT of $367 (from $417), saying Wall Street has underestimated the impact of the deadly 737 Max crash.

"We expect the recovery of 737 MAX production to take longer than expected," and fliers' desire to avoid the aircraft is "likely worse than anticipated," wrote analyst David Strauss.

While the consensus is that there is “minimal apprehension" to the aircraft, "we've thought there's risk that it could be worse this time than following past incidents given social media and fliers' ability to know the aircraft type in advance of booking."

Citing a survey of fliers, Barclays said "nearly half won’t fly MAX for year or more."

Source: Bloomberg First Word