AstraZeneca's Calquence successful in late-stage leukemia study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ASCEND, evaluating Calquence (acalabrutinib) as monotherapy in previously treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The trial met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the combination of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan (rituximab) plus physician's choice of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Zydelig (idelalisib) or chemo agent bendamustine.

Topline results from a second Phase 3 should be available later this year.

Acalabrutinib is a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The company secured the rights to the drug via its majority investment in Dutch biopharma firm Acerta Pharma in February 2016. The company says 26 clinical trials are in process.