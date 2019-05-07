Inter Parfums looks to recover in Asia

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are on watch after the company sets guidance slightly behind expectations.

Inter Parfums sees full-year revenue of $712M vs. $714M consensus and EPS of $1.88 vs. $1.89 consensus. Management is hoping the Asia business will bounce back after a 9.3% drop in sales during Q1 in the region. "With the upcoming launches for Lanvin and Anna Sui, we expect better comparisons for Asia in the coming quarters," say CEO Jean Madar.

