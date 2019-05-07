Bitcoin takes out $6K, falls back

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) overnight traded as high as $6,020 - its first time above the $6K level since mid-November. At current writing, it's up 3.5% for the day at $5,951.

In news yesterday, it appears regulators are nearing approval of trading in Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures, according to Coindesk. Approval of Bitcoin futures in late 2017, of course, marked the epic top of the crypto frenzy. The fact that 18 months later, futures exchanges even care enough to build out the business says something bullish, doesn't it?

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) - no trades premarket.