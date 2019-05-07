Akorn beats Q1 consensus

Akorn (AKRX) Q1 results: Revenues: $165.9M (-9.9%).

Net Loss: ($82.2M); Loss Per Share: ($0.65); Non-GAAP Net Loss: ($12.4M); Non-GAAP Loss Per Share: ($0.10); CF Ops: ($30.5M) (+3.5%).

2019 Guidance: Net Loss: ($166M) - ($151M); Adjusted EBITDA: $71M - $86M; CAPEX: ~$40M.

Standstill Agreement: The Company have been working its creditors and have reached an agreement which will provide time to continue to make progress on operational initiatives and deliver improved results, along with additional transparency, reduced risk and enhanced protections.

Shares are up 16% premarket.

