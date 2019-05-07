Ocwen Q1 takes a hit from re-engineering costs, fair value changes

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Q1 pretax loss from continuing operations of $41.1M took a hit from $22.1M in severance, retention, and other re-engineering costs and $13.8M of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption driven fair value changes in the quarter.

Those items were partly offset by recovery of $30.7M of amounts previously expensed from a service provider.

Q1 net loss of $44.5M, or 33 cents per share, compared with net income of $2.6M, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

On track with integration and cost re-engineering objectives and other key business initiatives.

Closed MSR acquisitions with $5B of unpaid principal balance in Q1 and was awarded $26B in UPB of MSRs expected to close in Q2.

Delinquencies decreased to 4.7% at March 31, 2019 from 4.9% at Dec. 31, 2018, primarily from loss mitigation efforts.

Constant prepayment rate fell to 12.5% from 12.9% in Q4 2018.

Originated forward and reverse mortgage loans with UPB of $211.2M and $141.3M, respectively.

