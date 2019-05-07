Lumentum -1.3% on downside revenue outlook

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) drops 1.3% pre-market after Q3 beats with 45% Y/Y revenue growth came with a mixed Q4 outlook. The company expects $405-425M in revenue (consensus: $428.99M) and EPS of $0.85-1.00 (consensus: $0.88).

Q3 was the first full quarter since the Oclaro acquisition. During Q3 and Q4, Lumentum is executing plans to shift the datacom strategy to focus on photonic chip sales, including the divestiture of certain datacom product lines to Cambridge Industries Group, leading to lower datacom product line revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Optical, $377.9M (+53% Y/Y); Lasers, $55M (+5%).

Q3 operating margin was 17.8% compared to the 16.5% in last year's quarter. Gross margin was up from 36.3% to 39%.

Cash and equivalents totaled $697.5M at the end of the quarter.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Lumentum beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 7)