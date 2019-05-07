Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) is unifying its institutional, retail, and retirement wealth and asset management business under a single brand -- Manulife Investment Management.

These businesses formerly operated under multiple brands and as separate units in different markets.

The retail and retirement businesses will use the Manulife Investment Management brand around the globe, except in the U.S. where they will use the John Hancock brand.

Private Markets businesses will use the Manulife Investment Management brand, except for Hancock Natural Resource Group, which will evolve to be more closely affiliated with Manulife Investment Management.