Denbury Resources -7% as Q1 revenue slides amid flat production

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) reports in-line Q1 earnings but a 13.5% Y/Y revenue decline as prices fell and production came in flat, sending shares lower pre-market.

DNR says Q1 production of 59,218 boe/day was essentially flat vs. continuing production in both Q4 2018 and the year-ago quarter.

DNR's Q1 average realized oil price, excluding derivative contracts, was $56.50/bbl compared to $60.50/bbl in Q4 and $64.25/bbl in the year-ago quarter.

For FY 2019, DNR says its planned capital budget remains unchanged at $240M-$260M, consisting of $200M for field costs and CO2 supply, plus ~$50M of estimated capitalized costs; of the combined capex total, $61M (24%) was incurred through Q1.

The company expects to generate free cash flow well in excess of $150M for the full year.

DNR's estimated 2019 production also is unchanged from its previously disclosed 56K-60K boe/day.