Freshpet sees e-commerce sales double

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) trades flat in premarket trading after posting a largely in-line Q1 report and reiterating prior guidance.

The company expects full-year revenue to top $240M vs. the consensus estimate for a tally of $241M.

During the earnings call (transcript), Freshpet execs noted that the "small, but rapidly growing" e-commerce business saw growth of 107% in Q1 and now accounts for 2.2% of all sales. The e-commerce business is said to include curbside programs with key customers, home delivery via services like Instacart and Shipt and fresh e-commerce like AmazonFresh and FreshDirect.