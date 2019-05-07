Roche's risdiplam shows positive action in SMA studies

New data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, FIREFISH, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's risdiplam in infants with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 (SMA1) showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

Babies receiving risdiplam for a median of 14.8 months demonstrated continued improvements in motor milestones and function. 58.8% (n=10/17) achieved scores of 40 or more in a motor function scale called CHOP-INTEND (maximum score possible = 64).

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were fever (52.4%), upper respiratory tract infection (42.9%), diarrhea (28.6%), vomiting (23.8%), cough (23.8%), pneumonia (19.0%) and constipation (19.0%).

An exploratory efficacy analysis from the Phase 2/3 SUNFISH study in patients with SMA Type 2 and Type 3 showed an improvement of at least three points in a motor function scale called MFM32, including 71% of participants aged 2 - 11 years old and 42% aged 12 - 25 years old.

The confirmatory portions of both studies are fully enrolled with primary efficacy results expected in Q4/Q1 2020.

Roche plans to share the data with U.S. and European regulators.