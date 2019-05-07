Mass market segment lifts Melco Resorts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) reports adjusted property EBITDA of $407M in Q1, led by a $229M haul for the City of Dream property vs. $208M a year ago.

"Melco had another quarter of solid EBITDA delivery despite volatility experienced by the Macau VIP market," notes Melco CEO Lawrence Ho.

Melco's 4% gain in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to a better performance in the mass market table games segment and higher non-gaming revenue as a result of the opening of Morpheus last June.

Shares of Melco are up 0.81% premarket to $24.75.

