Israel Chemicals jumps as Q1 profit tops estimates

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) +7.4% in pre-market as it reported higher than expected rise in Q1 net profit, led by higher prices, sales of bromine-based industrial products, phosphate fertilizer sales volumes, offset by lower sales quantities of potash and specialty fertilizers.

The company says that slow start to the agricultural year in the US, Brazil and Israel negatively impacted fertilizer sales and put pressure on the commodity phosphate market.

Sales edged up to $1.42B from $1.4B, and excluding divested businesses sales increased 4%.

Potash sales rose to $384M (+9% Y/Y) on average selling price per tonne up to $294 from $261.

Potash sales of 1.014M tonnes was lower by 92,000 tonnes mainly due to disruptions in Israel's railway services in March and the termination of potash production in the UK; potash production declined 1% to 1.1M tonnes

Profit margins improved due to cost reductions, with gross margin up ~400bps to 35%; adj. operating margin +600bps to 17% and adj. EBITDA margin +700bps to 25%

