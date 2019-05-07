Itron +3% on Q1 beats, upgrade

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) +3.1% reports Q1 beats with Q2 results expected to be sequentially flat to slightly down on both revenue and EPS due to overachievement in Q1 and timing issues.

The company continues to expect H2 improvement with the Q4 exit rate at 150 bps higher than Q1.

Q1 gross margin was 30.5% compared to last year's 29.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $66M compared to $40M. Total backlog was $3B, down slightly from the $3.1B last year.

Analyst action: Baird upgrades ITRI from Neutral to Outperform and raises the PT from $56 to $62.

