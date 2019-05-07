Profit guidance slightly light at Energizer

Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are on watch after the company misses estimates with its FQ2 report and sets profit guidance below expectations.

The company sees FY19 revenue of $2.52B to $2.57B vs. $2.51B consensus and EPS of $2.90 to $3.00 vs. $3.02 consensus. Gross margin is seen arriving at 41.7% to 42.3% of sales for the full year.

During FQ2, organic sales rose 1.9% vs. +2.0% consensus. Energizer says favorable pricing and distribution gains were partially offset by volume declines resulting from the lapping of fill volumes associated with the portfolio realignment a year ago.

