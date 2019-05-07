Home price growth continues to moderate in March

U.S. home prices rose 1% from February to March and by 3.7% from a year ago, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index.

“The U.S. housing market continues to cool, primarily due to some of our priciest markets moving into frigid waters,” said Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic.

Looking at the top 50 markets based on housing stock, 40% were overvalued, 16% were undervalued, and 44% were at value in March 2019.

For April 2019, home prices are expected to decrease by 0.3% vs. March.

CoreLogic HPI Forecast indicates home prices will increase 4.8% Y/Y to March 2020.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ