Tuesday Morning revised its FY2019 guidance, shares down 5.6% premarket

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) reports comparable store sales decreased 5.3% in Q3, comprised of 2.6% decrease in customer transactions and 2.8% decline in average ticket.

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 36.3%

SG$A expense rate up 50 bps to 40%.

Store count -12 Y/Y at 712.

The company expects Q4 comparable stores sales to be flat to slightly negative.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable store sales: Flat; Net loss: ~$13M to $15M; EBITDA: ~$14M to $16M; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$17M to $19M; Net capital expenditure: ~$12M to $15M.

The Company currently anticipates its FY2019 ending net debt balance to be at or below FY2018 ending position.

TUES -5.63% premarket.

