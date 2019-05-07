Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG denied Oregon water quality certificate

Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project suffers a setback as Oregon environmental regulators denied a key water permit, saying project falls short of meeting clean water standards.

Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality said Jordan Cove currently does not meet standards required under the 401 Water Quality Certification program, but the project can reapply for the certification if further information is provided that could result in approval being granted.

The DEQ specifically cited the 230-mile Pacific Connector Pipeline, Jordan's Cove feeder pipeline, saying it threatens to increase water temperatures and place more sediment in streams and wetlands.