Cree investing $1B in silicon carbide

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will invest in the development of an automated 200mm silicon carbide fab and a materials mega factory at its U.S. headquarters in Durham, North Carolina.

The investment breaks down into $450M each for the fab and mega factory plus $100M for associated costs.

The expansion is expected to generate up to a 30-fold increase in SiC wafer fabrication capacity compared to Q1 2017, when capacity expansion started, and a 30-fold increase in SiC materials production to meet the expected EV and 5G market demand by 2024.