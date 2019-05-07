ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather

ServiceMaster Global (NYSE:SERV) rises 2.3% in premarket action after the company tops estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

The company reports organic growth of 3% during the quarter in the pest control business, including 4% growth in residential pest and 2% in termite and home services, despite the impact of unseasonably cold weather and flooding on the company's operations and lead flow.

"Our focus on high-growth market verticals is paying dividends with healthcare cleaning and disinfection up 7 percent and commercial restoration up 35 percent in the quarter. Strategic M&A also continues to be a growth driver, with 11 pest control acquisitions in the quarter," notes CEO Nik Varty.

