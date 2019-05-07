Vericel nabs North American rights to MediWound's NexoBrid

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) has out-licensed exclusive rights to debridement agent NexoBrid to Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in North America.
Under the terms of the agreement, MDWD will receive $17.5M upfront, an additional $7.5M upon U.S. approval, up to $125M in sales milestones and tiered high single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales. It will also receive a split of gross profits on BARDA orders and a double-digit royalty on future BARDA purchases.
Vericel will procure NexoBrid from MDWD at a transfer price plus a fixed margin percentage.
MDWD will be responsible for development activities to secure FDA approval, supported and funded by BARDA. It expects to submit its marketing application in Q4.
MDWD is up 3% premarket while VCEL is down 8% (on Q1 results).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox