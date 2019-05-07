Vericel nabs North American rights to MediWound's NexoBrid

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) has out-licensed exclusive rights to debridement agent NexoBrid to Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, MDWD will receive $17.5M upfront, an additional $7.5M upon U.S. approval, up to $125M in sales milestones and tiered high single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales. It will also receive a split of gross profits on BARDA orders and a double-digit royalty on future BARDA purchases.

Vericel will procure NexoBrid from MDWD at a transfer price plus a fixed margin percentage.

MDWD will be responsible for development activities to secure FDA approval, supported and funded by BARDA. It expects to submit its marketing application in Q4.